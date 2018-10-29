India's first engineless train 'Train 18' makes debut on tracks

India's first engineless train 'Train 18' made a debut on tracks in Chennai on Monday. This Train 18 is driven by a self-propulsion module sans a separate locomotive (engine). Train 18 or T18, is capable of running at a speed of up to 160 kmph. Train 18 designed with quick acceleration. Train 18 has 16 coaches without a locomotive which will cut travel time by 15 per cent compared to the Shatabdi Express. Train 18 is fully made by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) within Chennai in 18 months. The self-propelled train, fitted with CCTV cameras, would have two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats each whereas trailer coaches would have 78 seats each. Train 18 has diffused lighting, automatic doors and footsteps beside GPS-based Passenger Information System.