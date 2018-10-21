India's first domestic cruise 'Angriya' flagged off from Mumbai

Build for an amazing sea experience, India's first domestic cruise, 'Angriya' has been flagged off from Mumbai to Goa on October 20. The cruise has six decks and 104 cabins. It can ferry 399 passengers at a time. The price range of the cruise will be from Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,000 for one-way. The cruise will run four times a week, except during monsoons. The cruise will provide passengers with a sunset view, a starry sky view and others. One of the crew members said, "It's like a dream come true because you never thought being in India you would be sailing in a cruise. We felt the breeze and saw the stars that you don't see in a city like Mumbai, we saw them."