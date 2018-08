India's first biofuel-powered flight lands in Delhi, covering the distance from Dehradun. The biofuel for the flight has been developed by Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun. Low-cost carrier SpiceJet 'Q400' offers 78 seats. The flight was powered with a blend of 75% air turbine fuel & 25% biojet fuel. If adopted, India will be among the 1st developing nations to adopt the jet fuel.