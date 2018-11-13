India's first award for sustainability in fashion invites entries

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) The 'Circular Design Challenge, launched earlier this year as part of R Elan's 'Fashion for Earth initiative, is open for entries. It will recognise the environmental champions of tomorrow in the Indian fashion and textiles industry.

The design challenge, launched in August at the Winter Festive 2018 edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in partnership with the UN in India, puts the spotlight on circular fashion. It is open to all fashion/accessory designers and entrepreneurs in India, read a statement.

With the upcoming Summer Resort 2019 season, LFW will continue its focus on fashion and sustainability.

This initiative will unravel the country's first award for sustainability, and will inspire innovation through circular design and offer solutions to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion and textile industry in the country.

The registration for the challenge is open till December 5.

Applicants must incorporate circular components across the textile value chain in their design through the application of circular-design principles and demonstrate a positive impact on the environment and on society. The designers will need to submit a proof concept of their sustainable collection, which must encompass key principles of circularity, sustainability, aesthetics and scalability. They can use any material for their collection, as long as it is up-cycled from diverse waste sources, including plastics.

The shortlisted entries will be judged, and a final winner will be announced by the jury on January 31, 2019, the Sustainable Fashion Day at LFW Summer Resort 2019. The winning collection will be showcased on Sustainable Fashion Day at LFW in August 2019.

Vipul Shah, COO - Petrochemicals, Reliance Industries Ltd., said: "As an industry leader, we have embraced circularity and sustainability in our core values and operations, aiming to make the world a better place for the generations to come.

"We are confident that the Circular Design Challenge will provide enormous opportunities for budding concept creators, fashion designers and the entire textile value chain to exhibit their innovative ideas, designs with a focus on circularity and sustainability. The initiative will help the entire Indian textile value chain to become a global leader in ingraining circularity in their business strategy and operations."

Yuri Afanasiev, UN Resident Coordinator in India, said: "From cultivation to weaving, from design to execution and transportation, fashion touches every part of the economy, affecting the lives of thousands of people along the way. It is vital that this process be sustainable, fair, and inclusive."

The design challenged, Afanasiev said, is an opportunity for innovative young designers to combine sustainable design practices with new circular business models.

"I am confident that this platform will encourage more design-led research to reduce textile waste and environmental impacts, helping accelerate the shift to circular fashion."

--IANS

nv/rb/bg