India's envoy to US meets top Democratic lawmaker, discusses bilateral ties

Washington, Feb 10 (PTI) India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu had an engrossing discussion with a top Democratic Congressman on strengthening bilateral relationship in the areas of healthcare, education and scientific collaborations.

Sandhu had a virtual meeting with the powerful Democratic Congressman Filemon Vela.

“It was a pleasure virtually meeting with you today. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our nation’s bilateral cooperation together!” Congressman Filemon Vela said in a tweet after the virtual meeting he had with Sandhu.

Sandhu, in a tweet, described the discussion as engrossing. Congressman Vela is the Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

“Engrossing discussion on bilateral strategic co-op and partnership in the areas of healthcare incl. Affordable vaccines and medicines; education and scientific collaborations,” Sandhu said.

The five-term Congressman representing 34th Congressional District of Texas was recently appointed by President Joe Biden as a vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Vela is from the border town of Brownsville, where he has seen first-hand how the destructive policies from the Trump administration have hurt the Latino community.

Congressman Vela has spent his career fighting for immigrant rights, servicemembers, and underserved communities. He has served on the House Agriculture Committee, as well as the House Armed Services Committee, where he has championed policies for servicemembers and their families to access housing, health care and basic living necessities.

Vela has been an outspoken opponent to the construction of the border wall along the Texas-Mexico border, which goes through his district, and has fought to ensure access to high-paying jobs in the region and for the Latino community. PTI LKJ AMS