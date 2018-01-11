India's envoy discusses Sino-India ties with Chinese scholars

Beijing, Jan 11 (IANS) India's Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale met scholars of China's influential think tanks and held a "candid" discussion on Sino-India ties.

Bambawale on Wednesday participated in a roundtable discussion with Chinese scholars on the "Prospects of India-China relations" at the Pangoal Institution, a think tank in Beijing.

He was welcomed by its President Yi Peng and scholars from the Centre of India Studies, established in 2016.

"The Ambassador delivered the keynote address and held candid discussions with the Chinese scholars on various aspects of India-China relations," said an official statement.

Noted Chinese scholars on India studies from prominent think tanks such as Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations and China Institute of International Studies and researchers from universities took part in the discussion.

The relations between the two neighbours were hit hard by a 73-day military stand-off at Doklam on their border last year. Both countries are trying to restore normalcy to the ties by exchanging more dialogues.

--IANS

gsh/mr