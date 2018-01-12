India's envoy discusses AIIB annual meet with bank official

Beijing, Jan 12 (IANS) Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale met Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun and discussed a host of issues concerning the institution and preparation for the bank's annual meet in Mumbai.

The meeting was held on Thursday in Beijing at the headquarters of the Chinese-led bank in which India is the second-largest shareholder.

"They discussed various issues of interest concerning the bank," an official statement from the Indian embassy in Beijing said.

"They also discussed at length the preparation for AIIB Annual meet to be held in Mumbai, which is expected to be attended by more than 2,000 delegates from 84 member countries," it added.

AIIB is a multilateral development bank, which aims to establish itself as an alternative to the Bretton Woods system.

