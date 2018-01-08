India's envoy to China discusses SCO summit agenda

Beijing, Jan 8 (IANS) India's envoy to China, Gautam Bambawale, on Monday met Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Rashid Alimov and discussed the agenda and preparation of the annual summit of the grouping in China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the summit, likely to be held in June.

Bambawale, who took over as India's envoy to China in November last year, presented his credentials to Alimov.

Both sides discussed issues of further development and strengthening of multifaceted interaction in the SCO framework in a constructive atmosphere.

There was a detailed exchange of views on the main agenda items of SCO and preparation for the upcoming events of SCO in 2018.

Bambawale assured Rashid of India's readiness to closely cooperate on all important areas of SCO activities.

India and Pakistan entered the Chinese-led grouping last year. With their admission, the number of member countries stands at eight.

