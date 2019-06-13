India's efforts to improve relations with Pakistan have been derailed: PM Modi tells Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who today held delegation-level discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, told the latter that India's efforts to improve relations with Pakistan have been derailed, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "There was a brief discussion on Pakistan. PM recalled that he has made efforts and these efforts have been derailed, that Pak needs to create atmosphere free of terror and at this stage we do not see this happening. We expect it to take concrete action," said Vijay Gokhale, Foreign Secretary, MEA.