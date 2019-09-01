India's economy is 'fundamentally' strong: RS Prasad

While speaking to media in Patna on Indian economy, the Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "India's economy is fundamentally very strong. The numbers of tax-payers are increasing rapidly and recovery of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is also taking place. India is the fastest growing economy in the world." "As far as Dr Manmohan Singh's remark is concerned then better he should keep in mind the stories of his 10 year tenure," Prasad added.