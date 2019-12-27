India's economy cannot run without taking people of all religion and caste along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the inaugural function of 'Rashtriya Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav' and said that India's economy cannot run without taking people of all religion and caste along. Speaking at the event, Rahul Gandhi said, "You are well-versed to the current condition of the country. You know what exactly is happening in other states. India's economy cannot run without taking people of all religion and caste along. Until the voice of every Indian is heard in Lok Sabha and in state Assemblies, nothing can be done about unemployment and the state of economy. No matter how hard you try. I have been said in all the occasions that the economy runs by farmers, tribal, labours, etc."