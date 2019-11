India's dream of $5 trillion economy will soon be a reality: PM Modi in Bangkok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's dream of $5 trillion economy will soon be a reality. While addressing in an event in Thailand's Bangkok, PM said, "India is now pursuing another dream -to become a five trillion dollar economy. When my government took over in 2014, India's GDP was about 2 trillion dollars. In 65 years, 2 trillion. But in just 5 years, we increased it to nearly 3 trillion dollars. This convinces me that dream of $5 trillion economy will soon be a reality."