India's Divyansh one of eight mock contestants in shooting's dress rehearsal at final hall

Tokyo, Jul 22 (PTI) The dress rehearsal for shooting's final events was held at the Akasa Range on Thursday with the teenaged Indian Divyansh Singh Panwar being one of the eight mock contestants in the hall.

Alongside the experienced Deepak Kumar, the 18-year-old Divyansh will represent India in the men's 10m air rifle event on Sunday, the second competition day at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

'Divyansh was among the eight participants in the final hall as shooters from across the world converged,' a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) official said.

Later, the national federation tweeted about the same.

'At the finals dress rehearsal today where our boy @DivyanshSinghP7 was one of the 8 mock contestants,' the NRAI wrote on its Twitter handle.

The Indian shooting team had its first training session here on Monday but official practice began on Thursday only.

India will be represented by a record 15 shooters at the Games.

The Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, with the shooting events spread across the first 10 days of the extravaganza, which will be held without spectators owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.