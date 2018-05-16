India's deputy NSA to attend SCO's security meet

Beijing, May 16 (IANS) India's Deputy National Security Adviser Rajinder Khanna will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Summit's (SCO) security meet in Beijing next week.

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's absence from the meet may have to do with him accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sochi in Russia.

The SCO meeting attended by the top security officials of the member countries will be held on May 21-22 and focus on improving the security cooperation between them.

The 13th meeting of the SCO National Security Council Secretaries will be held in Beijing on the invitation of China's Public Security Minister and State Councillor Zhao Kezhi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said.

"During the meeting, the participants will review the security situation and discuss priorities for security cooperation," he said.

Last year, India and Pakistan were admitted to the SCO led by China.

The main SCO summit is slated in Chinese city Qingdao, which will be attended by Modi.

