India's December manufacturing PMI growth eases

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Despite strong demand along with lower input costs, the growth of India's manufacturing sector eased in December, key economic data showed on Wednesday.

According to the Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), the composite indicator of manufacturing performance showed an index reading of 53.2 in December from 54 in November 2018.

An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, or growth, and below 50 an overall decrease.

