India's daily COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 9.54 pc

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): With 1,96,427 fresh cases and 3,26,850 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's daily COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 9.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Tuesday.

The ministry informed that the daily new cases have fallen below 2 lakh to a level seen 40 days before (daily new cases were 1,84,372 on April 14, 2021). Cumulatively, the active caseload has also now reduced to 25,86,782.

Active coronavirus cases in the country have decreased since its last peak on May 10, 2021. A net decline of 1,33,934 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 9.60 percent of the country's total positive cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 12th consecutive day. With 3,26,850 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,40,54,861 today. The national recovery rate has further improved to touch 89.26 per cent

A total of 20,58,112 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,25,94,176 tests have been done so far.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 19,85,38,999 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,41,151 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 97,79,304 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,18,723 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

Adding up to the tally, 1,50,79,964 frontline workers (FLWs) were inoculated with their first dose and 83,55,982 FLWs were inoculated with their second dose of the vaccine. 1,19,11,759 beneficiaries under the 18-44 age group were also jabbed with their first dose.

As many as 6,15,48,484 persons between 45-60 years of age group were administered their first dose and 99,15,278 beneficiaries aged between 45 to 60 years were administered their second dose. Also, 5,69,15,863 beneficiaries of more than 60 years were given their first dose and 1,83,13,642 beneficiaries of more than 60 years were given their second dose respectively.

12.82 lakh vaccination doses were administered for the 18-44 age group in the last 24 hours. This is the highest since May 1, 2021, when the liberalised pricing and accelerated national Covid-19 vaccination strategy was implemented, the health ministry said. (ANI)