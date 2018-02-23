India's cycling team announced for CWG

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Cycling Federation of India on Friday announced the team for Commonwealth Games to be held in Gold Coast, Australia.

The Indian squad will have nine members -- five women and four men.

The team has been selected on the basis of the performance in the Asian Track Cycling Championship held at Nilai (Malaysia) from February 16 to 21 February where Indian team won four medals including three gold and one bronze, according to a statement.

Squad:

Deborah (Sprint, Kerin, Individual Time Trial, Team Pursuit), Aleena Reji (Sprint, Individual Time Trial, Kerin), M. Sonali Chanu (Endurance Events, Team Pursuit), T. Manorama Devi (Endurance Events, Team Pursuit), Amritha Reghunath (Team Pursuit, Point Race), Ranjit Singh (Team Sprint, Indivial Time Trial 1000 metres), Sahil Kumar (Team Sprint, Keirin), Sanuraj P (Team Sprint, Individual Sprint, Keirin), Manjeet Singh (Endurance events).

