India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 58 Lakh Mark With Spike of 86,052 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 92,290

New Delhi, September 25: India's COVID-19 tally crossed 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the numbers shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally increased to 58,18,571 on Friday, including 9,70,116 active cases.

Also Read | Farm Bills Protests | RJD Workers Protest in Darbhanga, While Riding Buffaloes: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 25, 2020

The number of people who have recovered, discharged and migrated has improved to 47,56,165. The death toll, on the other hand, mounted to 92,290. India climbed another historic peak of more than 13 lakh tests. Over 13.80 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the past 24 hours. How Will India Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Once Developed? Will It End Coronavirus?

India's COVD-19 Tally Crosses 58-Lakh Mark

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Updates: CM Amarinder Singh Appeals Farmers to Maintain Law & Order, Adhere to COVID-19 Safety Protocols During Today's Bandh Against Farm Bills

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases & 1,141 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated & 92,290 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/MQbENGXCxF — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020





Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the pandemic with the highest number of cases and the maximum death toll. The number of cases in Delhi has also jumped tremendously. CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital in the third week of this month was due to the second wave in the city and had, perhaps, already hit the peak.