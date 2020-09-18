India's Covid-19 Map: South Zone has Maximum Caseload, Central Lowest Incidence per Million, West Tops in Mortality Rate

India had recorded 51,22,846 Covid-19 cases by the afternoon of September 17, of which nearly 79% had recovered. A total of 6.1 crore had been tested and 83,257 deaths were reported. The Mortality Rate stood at 1.6% while the Test Positivity Rate at 8.5%. A zone-wise analysis of the country’s Covid-19 data throws up some interesting numbers.

We divide the country into five zones:

1. North – Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Ladakh.

2. South – Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

3. West – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

4. East – West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha.

5. Central – Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

SOUTH ZONE HAS MAXIMUM CASLOAD

The South Zone of the country accounts for 37.19% of India’s total caseload. Andhra Pradesh leads the pack with 5,92,760 cases and is followed by Tamil Nadu (5,19,860). Even in terms of cases per 1 million population, the South with 7,056 cases is at the top.

The North and East Zones have done comparatively well even with a massive population of 33.67 crore and 34.78 crore respectively. With a fourth of the population each, they have barely contributed to 17% and 16% of the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, the Central Zone comprising of the two states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh has the lowest Incidence per million. Maharashtra accounts for more than four-fifth (82%) of the cases in the West Zone.

In terms of Recovery Rate, it is the Central Zone which has the lowest percentage of 63%. A little more than half of Chhattisgarh’s cases are still active. South and East Zones have the best Recovery Rate of 83%. Bihar (East Zone), at 91.2%, has the highest recovery percentage amongst all major states and is followed by Tamil Nadu (89.4%; South Zone) and West Bengal (86.7%; East).

WEST ZONE HAS HIGHEST POSITIVITY RATE

The southern Indian states have collectively carried out the maximum testing in proportion to their population. Overall, South Zone has tested 72,692 samples per 1 million population and is followed by North (45,619), East (45,090) and West (44,665) all stacked together. Madhya Pradesh (21,100) and Chhattisgarh (29,500) have amongst the lowest tests/million population ratio in the country. Thus, the Central Zone fares the worst on this count.

