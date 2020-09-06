India's COVID-19 count rises to 41,13,811 with 90,632 new cases; metro services to resume in Delhi, Bengaluru

With a record 73,642 patients having recuperated in a day, India's COVID-19 recoveries have surged to nearly 32 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 77.32 percent while the case fatality rate, one of the lowest globally, has further dropped to 1.72 percent as on date, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

There are 8,62,320 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country accounting for only 20.96 percent of the total caseload, it highlighted.

"The spike in the daily recovered COVID-19 patients continues in the country. For the second successive day, India has clocked a record recovery of more than 70,000 patients in a single day," the ministry said.

The rise in the recovery rate comes as metro rail services in Delhi and Bengaluru prepare to partially resume services from Monday.

The Delhi Metro will resume services in three stages from Monday, even as it appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd too will resume its services from Monday in a phased manner, after remaining suspended for almost 6 months in view of national lockdown imposed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 41,13,811, while the death toll climbed to 70,626 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 1,065 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A record 90,632 people were infected by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to ensure necessary follow up of its updated advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, allowing 'testing on-demand', to achieve a higher number of examination with greater flexibility and simplicity. The 'Advisory on Strategy for COVID-19 Testing in India' (version VI) lists the scope for testing in containment zones, non-containment areas, in hospitals, and also for the first time provides for testing on-demand with simplified modalities to be decided by the states and Union Territories. It also indicates the choice of testing in order of priority for each of the settings.

Five states, one UT asked to scale up testing

The Centre has asked 5 states and one UT from where 35 districts have been reporting high active COVID-19 caseload and fatality rate to strengthen containment measures and scale up testing to bring down positivity rate below five per cent.

These 35 districts comprise all 11 districts in Delhi, Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and 24 South Parganas in West Bengal; Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara, Palghar, Aurangabad, Dhule and Nanded in Maharashtra; Surat in Gujarat; Pondicherry in Puducherry and East Singhbhum in Jharkhand.

In a review meeting held on Saturday, they were asked to ensure strict perimeter control, strengthen the active case search focusing on comorbids and elderly population, early identification by ramping up testing and optional utilization of RT-PCR testing capacity to break the chain of transmission of the disease, the Health ministry said on Sunday.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held the review meeting through video conference (VC) with health secretaries of five states and one UT on the containment and management of COVID-19 in 35 districts under their jurisdiction.

The district collectors and other functionaries were advised to prepare and update district specific plans to continue their efforts to manage the pandemic.

The states were also advised to effectively monitor home isolation cases and early hospitalisation in case of disease progression, seamless hospitalisation and early admission for patients requiring medical support, especially in cases of comorbid and elderly population, besides following effective infection control measures in hospitals to safeguard healthcare workers from contracting the infection.

Metro services to resume in Delhi, Bengaluru

After being closed for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro is all set to resume services from Monday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities on Sunday reiterated that stations located in containment zones, as per the status on the day of journey, will remain closed.

Officials of the urban transporter had earlier cautioned that "trains may not stop at some of the stations" if social distancing norms are not adhered to by passengers.

