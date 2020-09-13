India's COVID-19 count reaches 47,54,357, recovery rate at 77.88 pc

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): With 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national coronavirus count reached over the 47-lakh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that a total of 5,62,60,928 samples were tested up to September 12. Of these, 10,71,702 samples were tested on September 12.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 77.88 per cent.

"India continues to report a high number of recoveries exceeding 70,000 every day. 78,399 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. With this, the total number of recoveries has touched 3,702,595 taking the Recovery Rate to 77.88 per cent," said the Ministry in a statement.

Maharashtra -- the worst-affected State from the infection reported 22,543 new COVID-19 cases, 11,549 discharges, and 416 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,60,308. The total number of cases includes 7,40,061 recoveries and 2,90,344 active cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 9,536 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths in the past 24 hours. The state's coronavirus count stands at 5,67,123 cases.

As many as 5,693 new COVID-19 cases, 5,717 discharged cases and 74 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The total number of cases now at 5,02,759 including 47,012 active cases, 4,47,366 discharges, and 8,381 deaths in the state.

Karnataka Health Department said, 9,894 new cases and 104 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. There are 4,59,445 cases in the state now, including 3,52,958 discharges and 99,203 active cases.

Similarly, Kerala has reported 3,139 new COVID-19 positive cases today. Active cases in the state now stand at 30,072 while 77,703 patients have recovered so far.

Delhi has reported 4,235 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours; 3403 recovered or discharged or migrated. The total cases in the national capital rise to 2,18,304, including 4,744 deaths and 1,84,748 patients recovered or migrated. Active cases stand at 28,812. The Delhi government also said that 10,116 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 46,540 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today. 21,39,432 tests are done so far in the capital.

As many as 2,628 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 79,679. The death toll is at 2,356.

Chandigarh reported 449 new cases today, taking the total cases here to 7,991 including 90 deaths and 5,170 discharges.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 1,637 new COVID-19 cases and 1,009 discharges on Sunday. COVID tally in the state rose to 31,973 including 414 deaths and 21,040 recovered.

Jammu and Kashmir government informed that 1,686 new COVID-19 cases were reported in union territory today; 875 from Jammu division and 811 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now stands at 54,096 including 17,481 active cases, 35,737 recoveries, and 878 deaths.

Goa Health Department said that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 24,592, with 407 fresh positive cases reported today. The total number of positive cases includes 5,173 active cases, 19,129 recoveries, and 290 deaths.

A total of 144 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recovered cases, and one death reported in Manipur. The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,875 so far, including 1,638 active cases, 6,191 recovered cases, and 46 deaths.

The health department of Himachal Pradesh informed that the state has recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases and 45 recoveries since 9 pm yesterday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 9,352 so far, including 3,268 active cases, 5,992 recoveries, and 75 deaths.

6,239 new COVID-19 cases, 5,958 recoveries, and 80 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state stands at 3,12,036 till date, including 68,122 active cases, 2,39,485 recoveries, and 4,429 deaths so far. (ANI)

