India's Covid-19 count below 40k for fifth day, but sees 36% rise in infections

FP Staff
·3-min read

India logged 38,353 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,36,511, while the active cases have declined to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,29,179 with 497 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate reached its highest ever mark at 97.45 percent, the ministry said.

Here are the key points from today's coronavirus data at a glance:

  • A decrease of 2,157 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. This is the lowest the metric has fallen in 140 days

  • However, the upward trend in daily reported cases continued.

  • New cases reported today were 36 percent higher than the previous day

  • But the daily surge remained under the grim mark of 40,000 for the fifth straight day

  • States reporting the highest numbers are: Kerala with over 21,000 new cases, Maharashtra with over 5,500 cases, and Tamil Nadu with close to 2,000 cases

  • States with the highest fatalities were: Kerala (152), Maharashtra (137), and Odisha (64)

  • Despite the dip in active cases and a steady degradation in new cases, 10 states/UTs continue to report a rise in active cases

  • The difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -7 percent (world average is +5 percent)

  • Highest weekly growth in cases: Himachal Pradesh (165 percent), Madhya Pradesh (28 percent), Jammu & Kashmir (20 percent)

  • 17.78 lakh new tests were conducted in 24 hours. Test positivity rate was 2.16 percent, which is an increase from a 1.87 percent of the previous day)

  • The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.16 percent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 percent.

  • States with highest test positivity rates are: Manipur 15.54 percent, Kerala 13.23 percent, Mizoram percent

Vaccination statistics:

  • India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 51.90 crore

  • More than 41 lakh vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours

  • More than 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and a further 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline

  • Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 51,56,11,035 doses

  • Over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

A total of 4,29,179 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,34,201 from Maharashtra, 36,848 from Karnataka, 34,367 from Tamil Nadu, 25,068 from Delhi, 22,775 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,252 from West Bengal and 18,004 from Kerala.

With inputs from PTI

