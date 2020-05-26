India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Reaches 41.61%, 60,490 Patients Recovered So Far, Says Union Health Ministry

New Delhi, May 26: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that a total of 60,490 patients have recovered so far from COVID-19 in country. The Ministry also stated that the recovery rate of India continues to improve and presently it is 41.61 percent.

Briefing a press conference in the national capital, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "A total of 60,490 patients have recovered so far from #COVID19. Recovery rate continues to improve and presently it is 41.61%. The fatality rate is one among the lowest in the world, it is 2.87% now." India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 1,45,380 With a Spike of 6,535 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 4,167.

Here's what Lav Agarwal said:

Apart from this, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said that coronavirus testings have gone up in the last few months and 1.1 lakh samples are tested daily.

Comparing India's situation with global figures, the government said, "4.4 deaths per lakh population have been reported for the world, while India has reported about 0.3 deaths per lakh population, which is amongst the lowest in the world. This has been due to lockdown, timely identification and management of COVID-19 cases."

As per the Union Health Ministry report, 1,45,380 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in India, out of which 4,167 died while 60,491 have recovered.