'India's cleanest big city' in over 1 million population category goes to Vijayawada!

Vijayawada, a city in the capital region of Andhra Pradesh has climbed up multiple steps on 'Swacchta' ladder. It was awarded the first position in 'India's cleanest big city' in over 1 million population category, outdoing its earlier double-digit rankings of the past three years. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has taken special care on sanitation and cleanliness. CCTV cameras were set up to monitor all the waste collecting areas. Special arrangements were made to collect road side waste from time to time. Segregation of dry and wet waste, modernising the public toilets, building toilets in municipal schools, beautification of canal banks, developing open places as parks, establishing fountains and greenery, decorating walls with scenic paintings, were some steps taken to make the city beautiful. Almost all households were distributed two dustbins, separately for dry and wet waste. Compost yards were set up and wet waste is now being converted into compost. The corporation had bought machinery worth Rs. 40 crores for the purpose of cleaning, sanitation and sewerage needs.