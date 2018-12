Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) In its penultimate monetary policy review of the current fiscal, the RBI on Wednesday kept its key lending rate for commercial banks unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the second time in succession.

The Reserve Bank of India also made no changes to its stance of "calibrated tightening" adopted in the policy review of October India's central bank keeps key lending rate intact at 6.5 per cent.

--IANS

