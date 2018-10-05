India's campaign at Chinese Taipei Open badminton ends

Taiwan, Oct 5 (IANS) India's campaign in the Chinese Taipei Open ended with Ajay Jayaram going down in the quarter-finals here on Friday.

Jayaram lost to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 16-21, 9-21 in just 28 minutes of play.

Jayaram played the first game confidently but some poor shot selection cost him the game. The second game was a totally one-sided affair as his Malaysian opponent overpowered him easily to enter the semi-finals.

Lee will now face top seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei on Saturday.

