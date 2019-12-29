India's biggest pet festival 'Pet Fed' attracts huge rush in Delhi

India's biggest pet festival 'Pet Fed' was organised in the national capital over the weekend (Dec 28-29). 'Pet Fed', at NSIC Ground in Okhla, attracted huge rush of pet lovers who came to play with their fluffy friends. Over thousand pets of different breeds participated in the 'Pet Fed'. People who don't have pets also gathered to get a good dose of pet love. A special Police dog show was also organised with Delhi Police Crime Dog Squad.