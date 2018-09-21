India's axing of talks unfortunate: Pakistan

Islamabad, Sep 21 (IANS) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday termed as "unfortunate" India's cancellation of talks with Islamabad in New York next week.

"We had already told India that if they take one step towards us, we will take two. However, it seems that they faltered after taking just one step," Qureshi told Dawn online.

Blaming Pakistan for the killing of the security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir and accusing it of glorifying terrorism, India called off talks between Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj. They were set to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York marking the first thaw in bilateral ties.

Qureshi said the world should see that "Pakistan has held a positive outlook towards the situation while India's attitude has not been so forthcoming".

He said it appeared as if New Delhi was facing internal pressure. "If the meeting is not to be considered as part of talks between the two countries, then what is the purpose of it?

"I would only say that there was a chance, which was missed. Talks will only be held in a dignified and respectable manner... If they are not willing for it, then we also won't act in haste."

--IANS

soni/mr