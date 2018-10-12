India's August industrial output eases to 4.3%

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) India's industrial output eased in August with a slower rise of 4.3 per cent as compared to 6.52 per cent in July, official data showed on Friday.

As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in August was lower even on the year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The industry output had increased by 4.8 per cent in August 2017.

"The cumulative growth for the period April-August 2018 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 5.2 percent," the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of August 2018.

On the YoY basis, factory output's growth was expanded by 4.6 per cent, whereas the mining sector's production declined by (-) 0.4 per cent and the sub-index of electricity generation increased by 7.6 per cent.

--IANS

rv-ravi/vm