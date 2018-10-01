India's August domestic air traffic up 23%: IATA

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) India's domestic air passenger traffic grew in double digits for the 48th consecutive month in August, a global airline association said on Monday.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India's domestic air passenger volume measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) was highest among major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

As per the data, India's domestic RPK in the month under review rose by 22.6 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

"Indian airlines achieved their 48th consecutive month of double-digit traffic growth as demand rose 22.6 per cent," IATA said in its global passenger traffic results for August 2018.

"Traffic continues to be stimulated by sizeable increases in the number of domestic routes served."

India's domestic passenger traffic growth was followed by that of China at 14.9 per cent and the Russian Federation at 13.2 per cent.

In terms of capacity, India's domestic available seat kilometres (ASK) -- which measures available passenger capacity -- was higher by 16.1 per cent in August, that of China's 11.7 per cent and the Russian Federation saw an 11.3 per cent rise.

