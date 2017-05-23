'India's Asli Champion' is not about stars, its journey of common man: Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who recently made a comeback to the television world nearly after four years with the fitness show 'India's Asli Champion...Hai Dum', recently, said that his show is not about the stars, it explores the journey of a common man to be a champion. India's Asli Champion is the reality show on fitness where the contestants go through exhausting physical tasks. On a related note Sunil Shetty, who is also the brand ambassador of Insecticides (India) Limited, launched a revolutionary bio product KayaKalp today in the national capital.