India's April-Jan fiscal deficit at 121% of target

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) India's budgetary fiscal deficit for April-January at Rs 7.70 lakh crore has touched 121.5 per cent of the budgeted target of Rs 6.34 lakh crore, official data showed here on Tuesday.

The Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data showed the fiscal deficit during the corresponding 10 months of the previous fiscal was 113.7 per cent of that year's target.

Till January, the government's total expenditure stood at Rs 20.01 lakh crore (81.5 per cent of the budget estimates), while the total receipts were Rs 12.30 lakh crore (67.5 per cent of the budget estimates).

In the same period in 2017-18, it was 71.7 per cent of budgeted estimates received.

--IANS

