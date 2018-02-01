India's April-December fiscal deficit at 113.6% of full year's target

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) India's budgetary fiscal deficit for the first nine months of 2017-18 stood at 113.6 per cent -- Rs 6.20 lakh crore -- of the full year's target of Rs 5.46 lakh crore, official data showed on Thursday.

The data furnished by the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) showed that April-December fiscal deficit was 93.9 per cent of the budget in the same period of the last fiscal.

As per the CGA data, net of tax revenue during the period under review was Rs 9 lakh crore, or 73.4 per cent of the estimated target.

The total receipts -- from revenue and non-debt capital -- during the fiscal's first nine months were Rs 10.78 lakh crore, or 67.4 per cent of the estimates for the current year.

The data revealed that total expenditure -- incurred on revenue and capital -- during the April-December period was Rs 16.98 lakh crore, or at 79.1 per cent of the entire fiscal's estimate.

The 2017-18 deficit -- the difference between revenue and expenditure -- has been pegged at Rs 5.46 lakh crore for 2017-18, as compared to the deficit of Rs 5.34 lakh crore for the last fiscal

--IANS

rv/vd