India's Amjyot Singh makes NBA G-League debut

Oklahoma City [Oklahoma], November 6 (ANI): India's Amjyot Singh made his NBA G-League debut by turning out for the Oklahoma City Blue today.

The Indian hoopster scored three points in his team's 101-123 loss against the Reno Bighorns at the Cox Convention Center on Sunday.

After missing out on opening night game against Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the 6ft 9in Chandigarh-born player came from the bench for the last four minutes in the fourth quarter.

With just over two minutes left in the game, Amjyot hit a three-pointer but that wasn't enough as his team lost at home against Sacramento Kings' affiliate side.

The Blue trailed 27-19 after the first quarter, but was able to cut the lead to three to 41-38 midway through the second quarter. That would not last long as Reno went on a 24-9 run to finish off the first half and take a 65-47 lead into the break.

The second half saw two-way player Daniel Hamilton score 13 of his 18 points as the Blue attempted multiple comeback charges. In the end, the Bighorns were up to the challenge as they won the final period 31-25. PJ Dozier produced eight points, four assists and grabbed one rebound.

Markel Brown and Myke Henry each scored 20 points with Brown coming off the bench to shoot 5-6 from three and Henry adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Jack Cooley led the charge for the Bighorns with a double-double of a game-high 36 points on 15-17 shooting from the field and game-best 11 rebounds.

The Oklahoma City Blue will now lock horns with the Windy City Bulls on Friday.(ANI)