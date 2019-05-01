India's Ambassador to UN thanks countries for support to designate Masood Azhar as global terrorist

Permanent Representative to United Nations and India's Ambassador to United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Wednesday expressed his views on Masood Azhar designated global terrorist in UN. Terming the decision as 'significant outcome,' he said that India has been trying it for several years. 'This is a significant outcome, we have been at it for several years, today the goal stands achieved,' 'Grateful to many countries who supported us i.e. the USA, United Kingdom and France and also several others in the council and outside the council; Would like to thank permanent representative of Indonesia," added Azhar.