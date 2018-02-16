India's Ambassador calls on Nepal PM Oli

India's Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri called on the newly-elected Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli at his official Baluwatar residence. Ambassador Puri offered his best wishes to Prime Minister Oli and handed over a letter of congratulation to him from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi on Thursday congratulated Oli on being sworn-in as Nepal's Prime Minister for the second time. Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 65-year-old Prime Minister at a function held at the President's Office, Shital Niwas, in Maharajgunj in Kathmandu. Oli, who had previously served as the country's Prime Minister from October 11, 2015, to August 3, 2016, is the first premier of Nepal after the promulgation of the new constitution in 2015.