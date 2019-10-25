India's agreement to RCEP will be big jolt to our economy: Jairam Ramesh

While addressing a press conference in Delhi on Friday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's next month visit in Bangkok to sign Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, said, "After demonetisation and GST it will be the third big jolt to our economy when the Prime Minister will go to Bangkok the next month and express India's agreement to Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) - a pact among 16 countries." "RCEP will result in liberalisation in imports from China. We don't know what was discussed in Wuhan or Mahabalipuram but we can see the results, there'll be liberalisation in imports from China. 'Made in India' is not mentioned now. It'll encourage 'Made in China'," he added.