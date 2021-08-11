India's active cases drops to its lowest in 140 days; over 41 lakh vaccine doses administered in 24 hrs

FP Staff
·3-min read

India logged 38,353 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,36,511, while the active cases have declined to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,29,179 with 497 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate reached its highest ever mark at 97.45 percent, the ministry said.

Here are the key points from today's coronavirus data at a glance:

  • A decrease of 2,157 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. This is the lowest the metric has fallen in 140 days

  • However, the upward trend in daily reported cases continued.

  • New cases reported today were 36 percent higher than the previous day

  • But the daily surge remained under the grim mark of 40,000 for the fifth straight day

  • States reporting the highest numbers are: Kerala with over 21,000 new cases, Maharashtra with over 5,500 cases, and Tamil Nadu with close to 2,000 cases

  • States with the highest fatalities were: Kerala (152), Maharashtra (137), and Odisha (64)

  • Despite the dip in active cases and a steady degradation in new cases, 10 states/UTs continue to report a rise in active cases

  • The difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -7 percent (world average is +5 percent)

  • Highest weekly growth in cases: Himachal Pradesh (165 percent), Madhya Pradesh (28 percent), Jammu & Kashmir (20 percent)

  • 17.78 lakh new tests were conducted in 24 hours. Test positivity rate was 2.16 percent, which is an increase from a 1.87 percent of the previous day)

  • The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.16 percent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 percent.

  • States with highest test positivity rates are: Manipur 15.54 percent, Kerala 13.23 percent, Mizoram percent

Vaccination statistics:

  • India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 51.90 crore

  • More than 41 lakh vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours

  • More than 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and a further 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline

  • Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 51,56,11,035 doses

  • Over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

A total of 4,29,179 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,34,201 from Maharashtra, 36,848 from Karnataka, 34,367 from Tamil Nadu, 25,068 from Delhi, 22,775 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,252 from West Bengal and 18,004 from Kerala.

With inputs from PTI

Also See: At 28,204, India records lowest daily Covid-19 count in 147 days, recovery rate hits all-time high

India clocks 35,499 more COVID-19 infections, 447 fresh fatalities; daily positivity rate at 2.59%

'We may be tired, but virus isn't': Centre says COVID-19 pandemic far from over, warns against laxity

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Monday fell Rs 214 to Rs 4,882 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

  • Aged, widows, destitutes to get aid through banks: Minister

    Puducherry, Aug 9 (PTI): The increased monthly assistance for the aged, widows, destitute women and transgenders would be deposited in their bank accounts and they can collect the amount from Tuesday.

  • UP man beaten to death during scuffle

    Shahjahanpur, Aug 9 (PTI) A 58-year-old man was killed and another injured during a scuffle between two families here, police said on Monday, adding four persons have been detained in connection with the case.

  • Congress appoints P Chidambaram as observer for Goa elections

    New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed party leader P Chidambaram as senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Goa to oversee election strategies and coordination for the upcoming election in the state.

  • French Football Sector Shares Edge Up on Possible Lionel Messi Move to PSG

    Lionel Messi's rumoured move to PSG prompted shares in companies involved in French football to rise.

  • Copper futures fall on weak demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Copper futures on Monday slipped 1.25 per cent to Rs 723.35 per kg, as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

  • Delhi reports 39 COVID-19 cases, one death

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The national capital reported 39 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

  • Ker Assembly Speaker reminds Legislators of need to wear masks

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh on Monday reminded the members of the need to wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus infection.

  • Cong appoints P Chidambaram as election observer for Goa

    Panaji, Aug 9 (PTI) The Congress has appointed party veteran P Chidambaram as its senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls due next year.

  • Parliament passes Tribunals Reforms Bill

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Parliament has approved the bill to abolish nine appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), with the Rajya Sabha passing it Monday.

  • Aluminium futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Monday fell 1.29 per cent to Rs 203.20 per kg in the futures market, as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.

  • The suspected killer of a priest in France has handed himself in - source

    The suspected killer of a catholic priest in the Vendee region of western France has handed himself in, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The source also said the suspected murderer is of Rwandan nationality and that he was involved in a 2020 arson attack on Nantes cathedral, a major city in western France.

  • 14 landmines recovered in Dalma forest

    Jamshedpur, Aug 9 (PTI) Security personnel recovered 14 landmines in Dalma forest near here planted by outlawed CPI(Maoists) to harm those engaged in anti-naxal operation, a senior police officer said on Monday.

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 64025.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 46370.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 46556.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • Light to moderate rain in UP

    Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Light to moderate rain occurred at many places over the state in past 24 hours, the meteorological department said here on Monday.

  • Silver futures drop on subdued demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 1,261 to Rs 63,739 per kg, as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

  • 3 children among 10 charred to death as van goes up in flames in Pakistan

    Lahore, Aug 9 (PTI) At least 10 people, including three children, were burnt to death and seven others injured when a van carrying 17 passengers caught fire after a collision with another vehicle in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

  • ED to start new sub-zonal office in Shillong from Aug 11

    New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): As part of the process of making sub-zonal offices functional in all the northeast state capitals, the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) new sub-zonal office in Shillong will start functioning from Wednesday.

  • Motorcycle rally to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Goa

    Panaji (Goa) [India], August 9 (ANI): A motorcycle rally is being undertaken by Goa Naval Area on August 14 to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and diamond jubilee of the Goa Liberation.

  • Devotees throng at Bengaluru's Sharana Basaveshwara temple on third Monday of Sawan

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): A large number of devotees thronged Sharana Basaveshwara temple in the Kalaburagi area of Bengaluru on Monday on the third week of 'Sawan' (Shravan) month.