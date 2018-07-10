India's Act East Policy, South Korea's New Southern Strategy have common grounds: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that at the policy level India's Act East Policy and South Korea's New Southern Strategy have natural common grounds. The Prime Minister added that Korean companies have made an identity for themselves in every household of India due to their commitment. "When it comes to policies, India's 'Act East Policy' and Republic of Korea's 'New Southern Strategy' have natural common grounds and I welcome the South Korean President's view that India-Republic of Korea relations are the foundation of their New Southern Strategy," PM Modi added.