India's Act East policy important part of our Indo-Pacific vision: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about Indo-Pacific vision at ASEAN-India Summit on November 03 and said that India's Act East policy is an important part of its Indo-Pacific vision. While speaking at the summit, he said, "I welcome India-ASEAN cooperation on Indo-Pacific outlook. India's Act East policy is an important part of our Indo-Pacific vision and ASEAN lies at the core of it. Integrated, strong and economically prospering ASEAN is in interest of India." PM Modi reached Bangkok on Saturday (November 02) to participate in the ASEAN, East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summits.