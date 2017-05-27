India's Abhimanyu Vannemreddy on verge of French Open junior wildcard

Paris [France], May 27 (ANI): Indian tennis player Abhimanyu Vannemreddy will aim to secure wild card for the main boys' singles draws in the Junior French Open when he takes on Hikaru Shiraishi from Japan in the finals here today.

The 17-year-old Bengaluru boy subdued Sheng Tang of China 6-, 6-2 before struggling past Korea's Minjong Park 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a gruelling match to top Group I and qualify for the summit showdown.

Abhimanyu was a last-minute replacement of Siddanth Banthia, who pulled out of the event due to an injury.

He is also the first Indian to qualify for the Rendez-Vous final as in the 2015 and 2016 editions none of the four Indians - Basil Khama, Sathwika Sama, Adil Kalyanpur, and Mahak Jain - could make the cut.

Six boys and six girls aged, under 18, took part in these group matches in the hope of winning spots in the main draw of the juniors' tournament, which will take place on the courts at Roland-Garros from June 4 to June 10.

Each of these players qualified at clay-court tournaments in their home countries earlier this year: in Yokohama, Japan (Yokohama Country and Athletic Club); Florianopolis, Brazil ; Nanjing, China (China Tennis Academy); India (Delhi Lawn Tennis Association); Miami, United States (Boca West Country Club); and Seoul, South Korea (Seoul Ansung Tennis Club). In all, 667 players participated in these qualifying stages.(ANI)