India's 75th Independence Day | 'Day to Remember Freedom Fighters': PM Modi

PM Modi began his address from the Red Fort on India's 75th Independence Day on 15 August 2021, and said: "This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters".

Earlier in the morning he had visited Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatama Gandhi.

The theme for this year’s Independence Day celebrations is “Nation First, Always First”. As per tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unfurling the tricolour and addressing the nation from Red Fort.

However, due to concerns about the ongoing pandemic, the celebrations this year will be restricted for the public in adherence to strict COVID-19 protocols. According to reports, cultural performances by children have also been barred.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver Independence Day address at 7:30 am

Security has been scaled up in Delhi ahead of the celebrations

1,380 police and 23 ITBP personnel have received medals for their bravery

PM Modi Begins Address From the Red Fort

PM Modi Wishes Happy Independence Day

PM Modi took to Twitter earlier on Sunday morning to wish happy Independence Day and say that ‘may this year bring new energy, consciousness’

Greetings to you all on Independence Day.



आप सभी को 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव का यह वर्ष देशवासियों में नई ऊर्जा और नवचेतना का संचार करे।



जय हिंद! #IndiaIndependenceDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

Olympians Invited for Independence Day Celebrations

Indian Olympians, who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics, have received special invites to the event.

Police And ITBP Personal Receive Gallantry Awards

On this occasion, 1,380 police personnel have been awarded with medals for their work in their respective fields.

"Among the awardees, 256 are from the J&K Police, 151 from the CRPF, 20 from the ITBP, and 67, 25 and 20 from the Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh Police respectively. The remainder are from other states/UTs and Central Armed Police Forces,” the Home Ministry said.

Twenty ITBP personnel have also been awarded for their bravery in thwarting Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh. Three others have received the PMG for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

Security Beefed Up Ahead of Celebrations

Ahead of the Independency Day celebrations, security arrangements were beefed up in the national capital.

Along with the deployment of police forces and commandos, barricades and pickets have been put up across the city.

Thousands of personnel are keeping a vigil at strategic locations, including the Delhi borders, where farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws for close to eight months now.

