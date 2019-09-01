Name of India's 5th President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's family members excluded from NRC final list. "Names of 4 family members missing from NRC list.We will go to authorities after 7 September and follow the process to get names included in list," Nephew of Fakhruddin told ANI. Nearly 2 million people from the East Indian state of Assam were excluded from a final citizenship list that is intended to identify legal residents and weed out illegal immigrants. The final list was released on August 31.