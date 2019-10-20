India's 1st triathlon race 'IRONMAN 70.3' organised in Goa's Panaji

India's first triathlon race 'IRONMAN 70.3' was held in Goa's Panaji on October 20. The event took place at Miramar beach in Panaji. Over 1000 participants including 800 Indians took part in this race. Participants from 27 countries including Singapore, France, Germany, Australia, Qatar and Japan also marked their presence in the triathlon race. While speaking to media about the event, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "It is being organised for the first time in country. Over 27 countries are participating in it." "It is an example of sports tourism. We will promote more such events in future," Goa CM added.