India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

New Delhi, July 13 (PTI) India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest here.

He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

'Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family,' a former India teammate of Yashpal confirmed to PTI.

In his international career, Yashpal played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he scored 883.

He was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at the Old Trafford will forever be etched in the public memory.

He was also a national selector during early part of 2000.