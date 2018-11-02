Indians in Zimbabwe serves as living bridge between the two countries: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said the Indian community in Zimbabwe serves as a living bridge between the two countries. Naidu while addressing the Indian Diaspora said, "I am pleased to learn that the Indian Community in Zimbabwe, though small in number, is making significant contribution to the progress of this country in diverse areas and as entrepreneurs, you also serve as a living bridge between the two countries." Naidu further added, "I strongly believe, because of our innate nature of being very hard working, peace loving and spirit to integrate with the larger community that you have flourished in this country and have earned deep respect for yourselves and for India."