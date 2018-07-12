Indians travelling to Israel increases by 82 per cent from January to June

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Israel has witnessed a record of Indian tourist arrivals with 82 per cent growth in six months, from January-June in 2018. As many as 40,300 Indian travellers visited Israel during the period, data released by Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) showed.

Israel also witnessed a whopping 17,800 Indian arrivals with 115 per cent growth in May alone as compared to 8,300 visitors in May, 2015.

Hassan Madah - Director, Israel Ministry of Tourism India and Philippines said: "We have been witnessing a steady year on year growth in tourist arrivals to Israel from India and are extremely pleased with the consistent record-breaking tourism figures."

"India has been an important market for us and I am delighted to say that it has been one of the best performing markets in Asia, especially until June this year. A lot of initiatives have contributed to this success and with the recent reduction in visa fee for Indian travellers, I am positive to close this year on 1 lakh arrivals from India".

In March this year, Air India launched the fastest nonstop flight between New Delhi and Tel Aviv with one-way duration of 7 hours and 10 minutes taking a straight route between the two countries.

Following an overwhelming response, the national carrier announced an increase in frequency on this sector, adding a fourth flight a week starting from July 14.

In an effort to encourage more Indian travellers to visit Israel, the Ministry of Tourism also unveiled its advertising summer campaign to attract Indian travellers to visit the country during the peak holiday season of April - June.

--IANS

nv/sed