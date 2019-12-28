Indians support CAA in Japan's Tokyo

With ongoing discussions over CAA in India, some concerned Indians gathered in Tokyo to meet and educate the people about CAA and current position on NRC as well as NPR. Citizenship Act or any Constitutional article is indeed require some study to clearly understand its objectives and due procedure. Unfortunately, such complications are being misused by some anti-social elements to spread rumors and run negative propaganda. This sometime lead to the violent protests as we have seen last week in some parts of India. Keeping this in mind, some concerned Indians did a thorough study in recently enacted CAA, its historical background as well did some research on authenticate details of NRC and NPR. It is very important and also a duty of responsible Indian citizen to realize a basic fact that CAA is not for Indian citizen and neither it revoke anyone's citizenship. It is a democratically passed law and top Indian lawyer like Shri Harish Salve has also explained the technicalities which validate CAA as per Constitutional procedure. Even SC has also declined to put any kind of stay on CAA as requested by multiple PILs. This is simply to do the justice with those minorities in present Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who were deprived of their Indian identity without there will. Even the Japanese friends and some active members of Bangladeshi Hindu community in Japan have showed their support in principle to the fact such deprived minorities shall get the justice who always wanted to maintain their Indian identity.