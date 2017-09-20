All Indians in quake-hit Mexico safe

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) All Indians in Mexico, which was hit by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday are safe, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed on Wednesday evening. The massive temblor claimed 217 lives.

"I have spoken to our Ambassador in Mexico. All Indians are safe," Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

She expressed her deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the second earthquake in the country in weeks.

"India stands with Mexico in this hour of grief," she said.

Thousands of emergency crews and volunteers raced against time in search of survivors on Wednesday after the 7.1-magnitude temblor hit Mexico, killing at least 217 people, leaving many trapped under collapsed buildings and forcing people on to the streets for a second time in two weeks.

Mexico City, the country's capital, was the worst hit. Also battered were the states of Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Morelos, CNN and Efe news said. The quake's epicentre was 4.5 km east-northeast of San Juan Raboso and 55 km south-southwest of the city of Puebla.

