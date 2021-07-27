Indians Put On Cool Shades as ‘Sunglass Twitter’ Takes Over Desi Internet

Summers are here and so are fashionable and protective sunglasses. To honour and flaunt their sunglass collection, Twitter users have started a trend where they post a picture in their summer eyewear. As is the case with any trending hashtag on social media, netizens also took the opportunity to add their personal touch of humour and zest to the sunglass Twitter trend.

Let us take a look at how netizens are hopping on to the latest trend:

Wearing these quirky heart-shaped sunglasses, this duo of sisters is sharing their cool quotient on the social media platform.

Sharing one of the lesser-known facts about sunglasses, one Twitter user who goes by the name Sapna Madan wrote, “These glasses not only protect you from the sun but also help you watch your favourite people secretly.”

These glasses not only protect you from sun but also helps you watch your favourite people secretly.#SunglassTwitter pic.twitter.com/tMOEkCwZA9 — Sapna Madan / सपना मदान (@sapnamadan) July 25, 2021

Posting this action-packed picture where he is emerging from water, Twitter user Divyesh wrote, “I think I’m late. Sunglass Twitter.”

I think I'm late #SunglassTwitter pic.twitter.com/6O42MFDXxU — D I V Y E S H (@divyeshkhanpara) July 27, 2021

Sharing her picture in sunglasses and face mask, National Convenor of Indian National Congress Hasiba Amin tweeted, “Love these trends that turn twitter into Instagram. Thanks Sunglass Twitter.”

Love these trends that turn twitter into Instagram. Thanks #Sunglasstwitter 😬 pic.twitter.com/G21kM4MnpZ — Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) July 26, 2021

Another user posted a picture where she is seen protecting her eyes from the sunrays, “Sunglass Twitter Looking at the bright side of things.”

#SunglassTwitter Looking at the bright side of things ✨ pic.twitter.com/wpDh51SjRT — Shruthi (@shrutxo) July 26, 2021

Seeing how several Twitter users were sharing their pictures in sunglasses, this user also posted his snap as he tweeted, “Because it’s Sunglass Twitter, so this one is from me.”

Because it's #SunglassTwitter so this is one is from me. pic.twitter.com/uRWBFlwMRA — Moien Malik (@MoienMalik199) July 26, 2021

Another user posted a collection of pictures in sunglasses to show how much she loves to put on the summer essential accessory. The user, who goes by the name Alwila KaPatel wrote, “Always love to put on Sunglasses.”

Haryana Democratic Front member Chitra Sarwara wrote, “Am I eligible for Sunglass Twitter with these?” as she too tweeted a series of four pictures.

Another user tweeted, “Without sunglasses I am incomplete.”

In the past, social media has seen trends like Saree Twitter where netizens shared pictures dressed up in their favourite saree collection.

